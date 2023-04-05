Mrazek turned aside 33 of 36 shots in a 4-3 win over Calgary on Tuesday.
Mrazek earned his first victory since Feb. 25. Going into Tuesday's action, he had a 0-6-1 record over his previous nine games, though he also posted a solid .911 save percentage in that span. Through 37 appearances this season, Mrazek has a 9-21-3 record, 3.61 GAA and .895 save percentage.
