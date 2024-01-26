Mrazek stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Mrazek fared better than expected, but the Blackhawks' lack of offense again gave him no chance to steal a win. He's received just nine goals of support over his last seven outings, and he's been on the bad end of a shutout in his last two games. The 31-year-old is down to 12-18-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 33 contests. While he has passable ratios, Chicago's punchless offense gives Mrazek little chance of being a reliable fantasy goalie.