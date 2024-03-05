Mrazek stopped 32 of 37 shots in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Both of Mrazek's last two games have been against the Avalanche, and he's been on the wrong end of 5-0 shutouts in each one. He's allowed 10 goals on 70 shots in that span, but that's likely more of a testament to the power of the Avalanche's offense. Mrazek dropped to 13-24-4 with a 3.09 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 43 outings overall. The Blackhawks are back in action Tuesday versus the Coyotes, a game Arvid Soderblom should be considered likely to start.