Mrazek (groin) remains without a timetable for his return to action, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek already missed eight games with a groin injury earlier in the year, and he's dealing with the same type of injury this time around, so Chicago will presumably proceed with caution to ensure the 30-year-old netminder is 100 percent healthy before activating him off injured reserve. With Mrazek and Alex Stalock (concussion) both out indefinitely, Arvid Soderblom will operate as the Blackhawks' No. 1 goaltender for the foreseeable future.