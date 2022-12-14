Mrazek allowed seven goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Mrazek was on the wrong side of a milestone night, as he surrendered a hat trick to Alex Ovechkin that included the Capitals' legend's 800th career goal. This was the fourth time in his last five starts that Mrazek has allowed five or more goals. The struggling netminder is down to 2-6-1 with a 4.37 GAA and an .873 save percentage in 10 appearances. He'll likely split time with Arvid Soderblom until Alex Stalock (concussion) can return.