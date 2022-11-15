Mrazek allowed three goals on 32 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Mrazek didn't receive any help in this contest, while the Hurricanes got two goals in the first period and one more in the second to cruise to the win. The loss dropped Mrazek to 1-2-1 through five appearances, and he's allowed 15 goals on 146 shots. The 30-year-old hasn't won in his two starts since returning from a groin injury, so he could face a challenge from Arvid Soderblom for playing time. The Blackhawks host the Blues on Wednesday.