Mrazek will be in goal for Thursday's road clash with Philadelphia, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek has given up three or more goals in all but one of his last eight contests, posting a .869 save percentage and a 2-5-0 record. In eight career matchups with the Flyers, the veteran netminder recorded a 3.10 GAA and has shown few signs of positive play this season.