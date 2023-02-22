Mrazek stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Mrazek nearly had an overtime win, but Patrick Kane was a fraction of a second late on a breakaway in the extra session. The 31-year-old Mrazek wasn't rattled, stopping all three Vegas shootout attempts to collect his second straight win. The veteran netminder improved to 7-15-2 with a 3.86 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 26 appearances. He's been sharing the crease pretty evenly with Jaxson Stauber lately, who will likely draw a road start Wednesday in Dallas.