Mrazek allowed four goals on 47 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Mrazek's heroics in net kept this game close, but the Canucks were able to pull away in the third period. This was his second straight loss, but considering the Blackhawks had just 14 shots on net in the contest, the blame can't be placed on the goalie. The 30-year-old slipped to 5-12-1 with a 3.89 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. The Blackhawks' road trip continues Thursday in Calgary.