Mrazek allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against Buffalo on Tuesday.

Mrazek allowed two goals on 11 shots in the first period and a marker on 10 shots in the second. That left Chicago down 3-1 going into the third period, but the Blackhawks were able to rally to victory. It wasn't an ideal performance from Mrazek, but it was still far better than his Jan. 14 outing, when he stopped just one of five shots before being pulled. The 30-year-old is 4-10-1 with a 4.17 GAA and .877 save percentage in 17 games this season.