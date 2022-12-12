Mrazek (groin) was taken off injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Mrazek missed the last three games but could be set to return Tuesday against the Capitals. The veteran netminder is 2-5-1 with an .884 save percentage through nine appearances this season.
