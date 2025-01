Mrazek is expected to start in Wednesday's home tilt against Colorado, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Mrazek is 0-6-0 with a 4.97 GAA and an .834 save percentage across his past seven appearances. He hasn't featured in the win column since Nov. 27. It will be difficult for Mrazek to end that slump against the Avalanche, who rank fifth in goals per game with 3.39.