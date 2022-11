Mrazek was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports, indicating he will start Monday at home against Carolina.

Mrazek stopped 33 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Los Angeles last Thursday during his return to the lineup from a groin injury. He has a 1-1-1 record through four games played this season, surrendering 12 goals on 114 shots.