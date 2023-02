Mrazek is expected to start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Mrazek has a 5-14-2 record, 3.95 GAA and .885 save percentage in 23 games this season. He's lost his last five contests while posting a 3.86 GAA and an .888 save percentage over that span. Toronto has the eighth-ranked offense with 3.35 goals per game in 2022-23.