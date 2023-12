Mrazek will defend the road net Tuesday versus Edmonton, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Mrazek has won his past two starts, having stopped 75 of 76 shots. He has registered a 7-8-0 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 16 games played. The Oilers rank seventh in the league with 3.48 goals per contest this campaign.