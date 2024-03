Mrazek is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek will attempt to rebound after stopping just 18 of 24 shots in a 6-2 loss to LA in his last start Tuesday. He's 15-26-4 with a 3.09 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 48 outings in 2023-24. The Sharks, who rank 31st offensively with 2.17 goals per game, figure to be a favorable matchup for Mrazek.