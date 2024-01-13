Mrazek will patrol the home crease versus Dallas on Saturday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Mrazek is on a two-game losing streak, but he has given up only two goals in each contest. Mrazek is 10-15-1 for the lowly Blackhawks. He will take on the Stars, who are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.66 goals per game.