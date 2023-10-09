Mrazek will defend the road net versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek posted a 10-22-3 record with a 3.66 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 39 appearances last season. His final start of the 2022-23 campaign was a 38-save performance in a 5-2 win over the Penguins on April 11.