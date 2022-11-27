Mrazek was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports, indicating he will start Sunday at home against Winnipeg.

Mrazek allowed five goals on 38 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Dallas during his last outing. He has a 1-4-1 record this season with a 3.86 GAA and an .885 save percentage across seven previous starts. Mrazek has 6-2-0 record versus the Jets in his career, permitting just 19 goals on 234 shots in seven appearances.