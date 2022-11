Mrazek (groin) is slated to guard the road net in Thursday's game against Los Angeles, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek hasn't played between the pipes since Oct. 21 because of his groin injury. He had been on the injured reserve list, but he was activated Monday. Before he got hurt, he had gotten off to a rough start this season, stopping 69 of 79 shots over three starts. The Kings rank 13th offensively with 3.27 goals per game, so they won't be an easy opponent.