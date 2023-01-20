Mrazek turned aside 37 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
Incredibly, it's Chicago's first regular-season win in Philadelphia since November 1996, although the franchise did win a Stanley Cup-clinching game there in 2010. Mrazek gave up a goal to Morgan Frost midway through the first period on a wicked shot from the slot, but otherwise the 30-year-old netminder had an answer for everything the Flyers fired at him. With Alex Stalock (concussion) sidelined again, Mrazek has started four straight games and won three of them, posting a decent .908 save percentage over that stretch.
