The Maple Leafs traded Mrazek and the 25th overall selection in this year's Entry Draft to the Blackhawks on Thursday in exchange for the 38th overall pick in this year's Entry Draft, Pierre Lebrun of The Athletic reports.

The Leafs were willing to drop 13 spots in the draft in order to dump Mrazek and his $3.8 million cap hit each of the next two seasons on the Blackhawks. In total rebuild mode and going nowhere fast, Chicago was more than happy to oblige. Mrazek played 20 games for Toronto last season, posting a rough 3.34 GAA and .888 save percentage in the process. Mrazek's fantasy outlook is bleak considering he will now be playing for a team that has a chance to truly be one of the worst in the NHL next season, but Mrazek, now 30 years of age, should see a significant bump in playing time if he can remain healthy. The other two goaltenders on the Chicago roster, Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia, are both pending unrestricted free agents.