Mrazek signed a two-year, $9.5 million extension with the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has been pretty solid behind one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL this season, going 12-17-1 while posting a 3.01 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 32 appearances. As long as he's able to stay healthy, which is something he's struggled to do in the past, Mrazek will likely remain Chicago's top option in goal for the 2024-25 campaign.