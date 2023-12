Mrazek is expected to start at home Wednesday versus Winnipeg, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Mrazek has an 8-11-0 record, 3.09 GAA and .907 save percentage in 21 contests this season. He surrendered four goals on 27 shots in a 5-2 loss to Montreal in his last start Friday. The Jets are in a three-way tie for eighth offensively this year with 3.41 goals per game, so Mrazek has a tough matchup ahead of him.