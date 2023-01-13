Mrazek stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Mrazek snapped his five-game losing streak with an impressive win over the Avalanche. The Blackhawks' first two leads in the game didn't stick, but Mrazek made Taylor Raddysh's third-period tally count as the game-winner. The victory lifted Mrazek to 3-10-1 with a 4.04 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 15 contests. The Blackhawks have another tough task ahead when the surging Kraken visit Chicago on Saturday.