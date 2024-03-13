Mrazek stopped 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Mrazek was sharp in between the pipes and even a little provocative outside of them, earning a 10-minute misconduct for participating in a line brawl in the third period. He was able to avoid ejection by staying on his side of the ice, but Ducks goalie John Gibson was not so lucky. Mrazek had lost six straight outings, allowing 25 goals in that span before Tuesday's win. He's up to 14-25-4 with a 3.08 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 45 appearances. Mrazek has alternated starts with Arvid Soderblom since the start of May, but it's unclear if that pattern will continue with Mrazek getting back in the win column.