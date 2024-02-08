Mrazek stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Mrazek allowed two goals or fewer for the eighth time in his last 10 games, but he ended up with his seventh loss in that span. The Blackhawks have given him a total of one goal of support during his current four-game losing streak. He's now 12-20-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage on the season. Mrazek deserves better than what he's getting, but scoring help isn't likely to come until Connor Bedard (jaw) is in the lineup.