Mrazek made 30 saves in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Mrazek and the Hawks were down 2-1 by 12:31 of the first, but the Hawks scored four unanswered goals in a 5:29 span to go up 5-2. He's had a strong start to the season and sits with a 4-3-0 record, 2.84 GAA and .921 save percentage. Mrazek has won his last three starts, and is a solid mid-range netminder for fantasy purposes.