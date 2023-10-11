Mrazek stopped 38 of 40 shots Tuesday, fueling the Blackhawks to a 4-2 victory over the Penguins.

The second star of Tuesday's game, Mrazek kept the Blackhawks in the game, limiting the deficit to 2-0 before the Blackhawks answered with four unanswered goals. Starting his second season with the Blackhawks, Mrazek is off to a hot start after posting a 10-22-3 record with a 3.66 GAA and an .894 save percentage last season. With the Blackhawks playing the second of a back-to-back set Wednesday, Mrazek will likely serve as the backup against the Bruins.