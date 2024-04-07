Mrazek made 42 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Dallas out-shot Chicago 44-17 on the afternoon, but Mrazek was stellar and didn't allow his first goal until late in the second period, after his squad had already built a 3-0 lead. The 32-year-old netminder is 5-3-0 over his last nine outings (eight starts) with a 2.54 GAA and .921 save percentage, and Mrazek needs to find two more wins in Chicago's last six games to record his fourth career 20-win campaign.