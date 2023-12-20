Mrazek stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Mrazek limited the damage to a pair of Valeri Nichushkin power-play goals in the first period. This was Mrazek's first win in his last four outings, and he was able to keep a strong offense at bay during even-strength situations. The 31-year-old goalie improved to 8-10-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 20 appearances. The Blackhawks have a back-to-back up next -- they host the Canadiens on Friday and visit the Blues on Saturday -- so Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom are likely to split the last two games before the holiday break.