Mrazek will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Kraken, Greg Boysen of CHGO Sports reports.

Mrazek will be rewarded for his efforts in Thursday's win over the Avalanche. Alex Stalock is back from an illness to serve as the backup, but Mrazek could have a case for a more even split of playing time if he can fend off a Kraken team that's won seven straight games, including the last six on the road.