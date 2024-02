Mrazek will guard the road goal Monday against Carolina, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek is coming off a 40-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 win over Ottawa. Through 38 games this season, he has posted a 13-21-2 record with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Carolina is tied for 12th in the league this campaign with 3.33 goals per contest.