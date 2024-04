Mrazek will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Islanders, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek is coming off a 32-save effort in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Ottawa. He has registered a 17-27-4 record this campaign with a 3.05 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 51 games played. The Islanders rank 21st in the league with 2.96 goals per contest this campaign.