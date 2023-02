Mrazek will guard the road crease versus Ottawa on Friday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek will get his second straight start after giving up five goals on 42 shots in a loss to Toronto on Wednesday. Mrazek is 5-15-2 with a 4.00 GAA and .884 save percentage for the lowly Blackhawks. Mrazek will take on the Senators, who are 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 3.00 goals per game.