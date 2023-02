Mrazek will defend the road net Monday against Anaheim, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has won his past three starts, having stopped 107 of 115 shots. He has posted a record of 8-15-2 this season with a 3.81 GAA and an .890 save percentage. The Ducks sit 32nd in the league this campaign with 2.48 goals per game.