Mrazek will guard the road net Saturday against Calgary, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Mrazek has lost his past two outings despite making 58 saves on 62 shots. In 33 appearances this season, he has earned a 12-18-1 record with one shutout, a 2.98 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Flames rank 17th in the league this campaign with 3.08 goals per contest.