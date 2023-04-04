Mrazek will guard the road goal Tuesday against Calgary, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mrazek surrendered four goals on 28 shots in last Thursday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis. He has posted a record of 8-21-3 this season with a 3.63 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 36 appearances. The Flames rank 18th in the league this campaign with 3.18 goals per game.
