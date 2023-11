Mrazek will guard the road goal Wednesday against Columbus, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek has stopped 45 of 51 shots en route to a mark of 0-2-0 in his past two outings. In 10 appearances this season, he has posted a 4-5-0 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Blue Jackets sit 27th in the league this campaign with 2.68 goals per contest.