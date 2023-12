Mrazek will guard the road net Sunday against Dallas, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek is coming off a 30-save effort in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars. In 23 games this season, he has registered a mark of 9-11-1 with one shutout, a 3.07 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Dallas ranks eighth in the league this campaign with 3.47 goals per contest.