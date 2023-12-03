Mrazek will protect the road goal Sunday versus Minnesota, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Arvid Soderblom played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg. The 31-year-old Mrazek has posted a 5-7-0 record this campaign with a 3.37 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 13 games played. The Wild rank 19th in the league this season with 3.10 goals per contest.