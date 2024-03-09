Mrazek will guard the road net Saturday versus the Capitals, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

While Arvid Soderblom was initially reported to be the starter, it will ultimately be Mrazek getting the call versus Washington. The 32-year-old Mrazek has struggled of late, dropping five straight starts while posting an uninspiring .879 save percentage in that span. It won't get any easier Saturday against the Capitals, who have scored five or more goals in five of their last eight games.