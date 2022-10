Mrazek is expected to guard the road goal during Saturday's preseason finale versus the Blues, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek will use Saturday's contest as a final tune-up opportunity before presumably getting the starting nod for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with Colorado. As long as he's able to stay healthy, Mrazek should see the bulk of work in goal for the rebuilding Blackhawks in 2022-23.