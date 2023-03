Mrazek will be in the road crease in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek will make his second straight start after stopping 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida on Friday. Mrazek has struggled this season, going 8-18-3 with a 3.75 GAA and .892 save percentage for the lowly Blackhawks. He will face the Lightning, who are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.48 goals per game.