Mrazek will guard the home net Sunday against Vancouver, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek served as Alex Stalock's backup in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota after being out with a groin injury since March 14. He has a record of 8-19-3 this season with a 3.63 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 33 appearances. The Canucks rank 11th in the league this campaign with 3.35 goals per game.