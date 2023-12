Mrazek will patrol the home crease Sunday against Vancouver, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek has earned a 2-2-0 record with a 2.11 GAA and a .938 save percentage through five December appearances. In 18 games played this season, he sports a mark of 7-9-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Canucks ranks first in the league this campaign with 3.74 goals per contest.