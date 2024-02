Mrazek will patrol the home crease Sunday versus Detroit, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek is coming off a 28-save effort in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He has compiled a 13-22-3 record this season with one shutout, a 2.99 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 40 appearances. The Red Wings rank sixth in the league this campaign with 3.46 goals per contest.