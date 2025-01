Mrazek will patrol the home crease against Minnesota on Sunday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Mrazek is coming off a 44-save effort in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina. He has a 9-16-2 record with a 3.26 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. Minnesota ranks 19th in the league with 2.90 goals per game in 2024-25.