Mrazek will face the Sharks at home Sunday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Mrazek has allowed 17 goals during his current four-game losing streak. However, he stopped 46 of 49 shots against Carolina in his last appearance. The 30-year-old has fallen to 2-9-1 with a 4.21 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 13 games.
