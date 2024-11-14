Mrazek will be between the visiting pipes in Seattle on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek was outstanding in his last start Sunday, giving up only one goal on 33 shots in a 2-1 overtime win. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder is 5-7-0 with a 2.85 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The Kraken have scored 49 goals in 16 games this season.